Golden Gate Heights Park Re-opens After $2.8M Renovation
The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department held a community event on July 20 to celebrate the re-opening of Golden Gate Heights Park after a $2.8 million makeover. “With a design inspired by its wooded surroundings, a nature play area to spark creativity, and a dramatic spiral tower soaring above it all, the newly renovated playground at Golden Gate Heights Park has opened to the public,” Rec. and Park said in a press release.sfrichmondreview.com
