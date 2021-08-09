COVID-19 protocols for the U.S. Amateur Championship at Oakmont Country Club

OAKMONT, Pa. — For the next week, players and spectators will be in Oakmont for the U.S. Amateur Championship golf tournament.

With the delta variant continuing to spread throughout the country, including Allegheny County, tournament officials said there are several things they’re doing to make sure golfers and fans can stay safe.

The Pernice family who owns Casey’s Restaurant said they’re hoping for a boom in business over the next few days.

“Honestly just really hoping to have people from all over Pittsburgh. Natives or outside of Pittsburgh, come down and check us out,” Michael Pernice said.

He’s expecting customers will be able to make responsible choices given the surge of the delta variant.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Golf Association said flyers are posted around the clubhouse at Oakmont Country Club recommending that everyone wears a mask, regardless of vaccination. Masks are also being passed out to people who need one.

But is this event too risky to hold at a time like this?

“The risk is completely dependent upon how vaccinated that population is that is coming to Oakmont. The more vaccinated they are, the lower the risk. It also depends how vaccinated Oakmont as a community is. They more vaccinated they, the more resilient they will be to people coming there,” said infectious disease expert Dr. Amesh Adalja.

