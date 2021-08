Unlike most players in the NFL who have been dreaming to play at the highest level since they were kids, Efe Obada found football at 22 and it changed his life forever. Obada was born in Nigeria, and at the age of 10, he and his sister were brought to London where they were homeless until they began living in numerous foster homes. But this isn’t the story Obada wants written about him. At this point in his career, Obada just wants to be known as a football player.