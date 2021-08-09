Cancel
Austin Business Journal

6 winners named in EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards for Central Texas

By ABJ staff
 3 days ago
Six winners have been crowned in the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Central Texas Awards and they lead companies in sectors ranging from real estate-technology to workout supplements. Ernst & Young LLP on Aug. 4 unveiled in a virtual celebration the winners for the 35th year of the program. They...

Austin, TX
ABOUT

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/austin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#San Antonio#Jewelry#Ernst Young Llp#Aceable Inc#Halcyon Home#Nutrabolt#Ojo Labs#Xpel Inc#Ey
