San Francisco, CA

COVID Tracker: New hospitalizations slow down

By Mark Rabine
Mission Local
Mission Local
 3 days ago
Good Morning Mission and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat regular) Covid 19 data dump. Covid is at once global and hyperlocal, with different numbers reflecting different local conditions and responses to the virus. Many thought the UK experience — high cases, low hospitalizaitons — would be replicated in the US, especially in pockets like SF with relatively high vaccintaions rates. For the first couple weeks of the Delta surge here, with high case numgers and high hospitalization numbers, it didn’t look good. But in the past week, even with cases advancing, there is been a pronounced slowing of local hospitalizations. Over the week ending August 8, hospitalizations rose from 93 to 105, before falling back to 97. With most of the population vaccinated, especially those most vulnerable, local officials and experts have remained relatively calm, and are not planning a new wave of lockdowns. For those interested, see here for current numbers from the UK.

Mission Local

Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.

 https://missionlocal.org/
