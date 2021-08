By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh River Rescue, EMS, and police responded on Sunday morning to reports of a body floating in the Monogahela River. Just before 11:00 a.m., a caller made the report, and crews responded to the 300 block of Station Square Drive. Once there, the caller directed the crews to the location of the body. Crews extracted the body from the river and transported it via river rescue. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the body as 27-year-old Michael Mason of Akron. The Medical Examiner did not specify the cause of death and police are investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details