MINExpo to Highlight Massive Machines and Technology Advancements for the Mining Industry

By Becky Schultz
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Traditionally, MINExpo is held every four years as a means to showcase the latest cutting-edge equipment, innovations, services and technologies that can take mining operations to the next level and ensure long-term growth. After that four-year gap was extended by nearly a year due to COVID, the industry is ready and eager to move forward, coming back stronger than ever with the in-person event taking place September 13 to 15 in Las Vegas.

