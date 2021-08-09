MINExpo to Highlight Massive Machines and Technology Advancements for the Mining Industry

Automakers began to reinvent themselves as digital companies a few years back, but now that they are emerging from the business trauma of the pandemic, the need to complete the digitalization journey is more urgent than ever. They will have no choice as more technology-focused competitors adopt and implement digital twin-enabled production systems and move forward with electric vehicles (EVs), connected vehicle services, and eventually autonomous vehicles. Car makers will make some tough decisions to bring software development in-house and some will even start building their own vehicle-dedicated operating systems and computer processors or partner with some of the chip makers to develop next-generation operating systems and chips to run on-board systems for future autonomous vehicles.