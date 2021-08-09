Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

15 Latinx Mental Health Pros Fighting the Therapy Stigma on IG

By Giselle Castro
PopSugar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatinx and Black communities have been especially impacted by COVID-19, and are three times as likely to get sick from the coronavirus compared to white people. As a result of the mental, physical, and emotional toll that's resulted from the pandemic, communities of color have learned the importance of prioritizing their mental health. For Latinx communities, in particular, stigmas associated with mental health still very much exist. There's this fear of being perceived as weak or "loca," and of being judged by family members and peers.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Therapy#Health Experts#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What Is ‘Quiet’ Borderline Personality Disorder?

Quiet BPD is an unofficial term for when you engage with symptoms inwardly, instead of outwardly. Having quiet borderline personality disorder (BPD) — aka “high-functioning” BPD — means that you often direct thoughts and feelings inward rather than outward. As a result, you may experience the intense, turbulent thoughts, emotions,...
Psych Centra

Signs and Symptoms of PTSD in Women

Women are nearly twice as likely as men to develop PTSD in their lifetimes. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can happen to anyone who has experienced or witnessed a traumatic event. Although PTSD is often associated with military service members, it can affect anyone who experienced a traumatic event, such as:
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The 11 Disguises of Low Self-Esteem

Passivity, generosity and other traits we dislike — or like — in others are often not ends in themselves but symptoms of low self-esteem. Low self-esteem's first "disguise" is pretending to be valid and true. Low self-esteem is a painful belief system; sufferers create habits, even entire lifestyles, based on...
KidsMedical News Today

What to know about bipolar disorder in children

Children, like adults, can have bipolar disorder (BD). It causes people to experience extreme changes in mood which affect their daily lives. BD is marked by alternating episodes of high mood and low mood. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), it affects about 2.8% of the U.S. population.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What Are the Causes of Disenfranchised Grief?

Understanding the causes and settings of disenfranchised grief can help reduce stigma and provide support for those in need. Grief comes in many forms. But what happens when society downplays your experience and insists that your loss is invalid? Or that you’re not grieving “the right way” — whatever that means.
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

Battling the stigma of getting mental health help in communities of color

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- July is National Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) Mental Health Awareness Month. BIPOC communities experience a broad spectrum of ongoing discrimination and oppression, which contributes to collective and individual trauma. For many BIPOC communities, there's a stigma about seeking help. However, mental health...
Mental HealthPsychiatric Times

A Mental Health Mantis

Life emboldens us to marvel at creation and appreciate its symbolism. Today was one of those rare occasions in which a praying mantis, a symbolism of calmness for many cultures, made its debut on the praying hands statue on our porch. It was a moment I will cherish. I like...
Mental Healthmetroparent.com

How to Disrupt the Stigma of Mental Illness

When professional tennis player Naomi Osaka was fined for not participating in post-match news conferences — and eventually withdrew from the French Open altogether — she sent a message to those who were listening: mental health is important. “The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since...
Saint Petersburg, FLthegabber.com

Addressing Mental Health in the Black Community

In the short span from February to September 2020, “the number of people looking for help with anxiety and depression has skyrocketed,” according to the 2021 The State of Health America study conducted by nonprofit Mental Health America. According to the report, this has been particularly true in Black communities.
Mental HealthClimbing

The Mental Health Benefits of Climbing

Two fighter jets screeched through the air over the Greek island of Kalymnos, ripping the silence. I braced on the stone, limbs splayed on the monster tufas that drip from the Grande Grotta. The immense sound made me grasp the rock even harder in anticipation of falling bombs. Intellectually, I knew that Kalymnos was an unlikely target, but there was no denying my visceral terror. The goats on the hillside below and the birds darting in and out of the cave scattered, their peaceful morning reverie interrupted. The planes—Turkish jets, I would later learn—continued, perhaps to deliver lethal cargo to another land.
Mental Healthspectrumlocalnews.com

Mobile therapy breaks down barriers to mental health care in NY

Like many New Yorkers, Paul Lowman and Brenna Vermilyea start their days on the road commuting to work. But their offices are their cars and their jobs as mobile licensed mental health counselors are to make therapy more accessible whether that’s through telehealth or in-home sessions. “Mobile counseling — it’s...
Merced County, CAMerced Sun-Star

Names of Note: Grants will train Stanislaus-area students in mental health therapy

EMC Health Foundation is paying the education costs for five local students studying to be mental health therapists. Recipients will receive full funding to cover the degree they are working toward through the Linda M. Stuhmer fellowship in exchange for serving 19 zip codes from south Modesto to north Merced County. It’s an effort to expand mental health services in the area.
Mental Healthcheyenneminuteman.com

Balancing Resiliency and Mental Health

G.O.A.T. U.S. gymnast Simone Biles has opted out of the team and individual all-around competitions at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental well being. Recently, tennis star Naomi Osaka decided she would not take part in any press conference at the French Open saying she wanted to focus on her mental health. Let’s leave Brittany Spears out for now.
Public Healthcase.edu

“Health Disparities in Latinx and COVID-19”

The School of Medicine’s Office of Diversity and Inclusive Excellence will host the final installment of the 2021 Summer Virtual Inclusive Talks and Lecture Series (VITALS) in August. The series will examine health disparities and the effects of COVID-19. Each talk will last for 45 minutes with 15 minutes for a Q&A session.

Comments / 0

Community Policy