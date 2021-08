Perhaps the most pleasant surprise of the first week of Miami Dolphins training camp was the reemergence of wide receiver Albert Wilson. Wilson has shown some terrific chemistry with second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa; the pair linking up for multiple 50+ yard scoring plays throughout the course of the first four practices of this summer’s camp. That development is a promising one; as the Dolphins went “all-in” on building up a supporting cast for Tagovailoa that will allow him to play with more confidence and quickness to make decisions with the football in 2021.