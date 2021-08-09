Author Cavan Scott talks what makes Marchion Ro different from Palpatine, Maul

As production continues on Disney+ and Lucasfilm's Ewan McGregor– starring "Star Wars" spinoff series Obi-Wan Kenobi, actor Joel Edgerton aka Owen Lars is weighing in with his thoughts on the project- and it sounds like he might have some reservations about how the series is being filmed. Taking a page from The Mandalorian, the upcoming series will utilize Industrial Light & Magic's StageCraft digital backlot called StageCraft, which projects high-res environments on large LED walls that the actors can actually see and adjust accordingly to camera movement. But from the sounds of things from his conversation with Cinemablend to promote The Green Knight, Edgerton doesn't see any substitute as good as the real thing (though he may still be holding on to some old-school thinking about green screens).