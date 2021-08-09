Author Cavan Scott talks what makes Marchion Ro different from Palpatine, Maul
Star Wars villains have been a large and sinister part of a galaxy far, far away since the very beginning. It all began with Darth Vader storming Princess Leia’s ship vowing to stop at nothing until he got what he wanted. The High Republic may be a new era being explored through books, comics, and more, but the same tried-and-true formula applies: Give the villain a good motive, and enough mystery, and it’s an immediate sell. Cavan Scott and the other author High Republic authors are nailing it so far with Nihil leader Marchion Ro.dorksideoftheforce.com
Comments / 0