Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Letter: Mississippi Abortion Case

By Douglas R. Holm, East side
tucson.com
 3 days ago

The Supreme Court agreed on May 17, 2021 to hear a Mississippi case whether abortions may be banned after 15 weeks. Each year modern medicine has been finding more way to save babies born earlier and earlier. The lowest birth weight and surviving is now 8.6 ounces. Roe vs Wade never had any basis in our Constitution or the 27 Amendments. Since this decision by seven men, 48 years ago, 60 million of the most innocent human beings have died. A value judgment such as an abortion should be voted on by the legislatures of each state. This issue is far too important to have been decided by only seven men.

tucson.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birth Weight#Abortions#The Supreme Court#The Arizona Daily Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected a request from a group of landlords to block the Biden administration’s renewed eviction moratorium. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, leaves intact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extended freeze on evictions, which is set to run until early October.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban tighten grip on Afghanistan as all eyes turn to capital Kabul

KABUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on Afghanistan on Friday, seizing the second- and third-biggest cities and raising fears that an assault on the capital Kabul could be just days away. A senior U.S. defence official said there was concern that the Islamist group, in power...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
HealthPosted by
NBC News

CDC advisory group recommends extra shot for immunocompromised patients

An advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Friday to recommend that certain patients with weakened immune systems receive an extra dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. The unanimousvote came less than 24 hours after the Food and Drug Administration amended the vaccines' emergency use...
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy