Letter: Mississippi Abortion Case

The Supreme Court agreed on May 17, 2021 to hear a Mississippi case whether abortions may be banned after 15 weeks. Each year modern medicine has been finding more way to save babies born earlier and earlier. The lowest birth weight and surviving is now 8.6 ounces. Roe vs Wade never had any basis in our Constitution or the 27 Amendments. Since this decision by seven men, 48 years ago, 60 million of the most innocent human beings have died. A value judgment such as an abortion should be voted on by the legislatures of each state. This issue is far too important to have been decided by only seven men.