Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Mexico to ask US to send 3.5 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GWQnk_0bMTPT3T00

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday said Mexico will be asking the U.S. for around 3.5 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines as the country deals with a third surge in coronavirus cases.

According to The Associated Press, López Obrador said he planned on discussing the vaccine request with Vice President Harris during a call scheduled later Monday.

Mexico is currently reporting over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases a day.

According to the Mexican president, the U.S. had offered Mexico the Moderna vaccine, but Mexican officials were unable to get the needed approvals in time so they are now considering the Pfizer vaccine.

The AP notes that the U.S. donated over 1.3 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mexico in June. The U.S. has so far donated over 4 million vaccine doses to Mexico overall.

On Sunday it was reported that López Obrador would be discussing the COVID-19 pandemic with Harris during their scheduled call and it was suggested that he would bring up a request for more vaccines.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), Mexico has reported nearly 3 million COVID-19 cases and more than 244,000 related deaths. Nearly 70 million vaccine doses have been administered. More than 20 percent of Mexico's population is fully vaccinated.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

Comments / 2

The Hill

The Hill

310K+
Followers
31K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Covid 19 Vaccines#Mexican#The Associated Press#Ap#Johnson Johnson#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Travelwgno.com

Mexico: Border travel restrictions likely to linger past Aug. 21

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Non-essential land travel restrictions between Mexico and the United States are likely to stay in place past Aug. 21, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said today. “I would see August 21 as too soon. That would be setting expectations for something we don’t have the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

US vaccinations pick up pace: Nearly 715,000 COVID-19 shots are being given a day - the HIGHEST in more than a month - and 195.2 million Americans have at least one dose

The U.S. vaccination rollout has picked up the pace with the country now averaging more than 700,000 vaccinations a day - the highest rate in over a month. The daily average for Americans getting their first doses is more 500,000, the highest in over two months, according to the White House COVID-19 data director.
Public Safetykfgo.com

Mexican president offers journalist protection after death threat

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador vowed on Tuesday to protect a prominent journalist after a powerful drug cartel threatened to kill her, in the latest instance of serious violence facing reporters in the country. Lopez Obrador said a protection scheme had been set up for...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mexico posts record number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases

MEXICO CITY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Mexico on Thursday posted a record 24,975 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, bringing the total number of cases to 3,045,571, according to health ministry data. The figure is the highest daily total since the pandemic began, excluding statistical blips that heath authorities said...
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Mexican president will ask Kamala Harris to reopen the southern border 'completely' and send 3.5 million vaccines amid a surge in infections in migrants crossing the Rio Grande

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plans to urge Vice President Kamala Harris to completely reopen the border between Mexico and the U.S. during their phone call Monday. 'It must be said that the border is open, not completely, but it has never been completely closed,' Lopez Obrador said during...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Shore News Network

Biden hints at national vaccine mandate as delta variant surges

As the delta variant surges across America, President Joe Biden this week hinted that he would support a COVID-19 vaccine mandate across the country. Biden said he is currently looking into the legality of the U.S. federal government to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for its citizens. For now, Biden says that local authorities should move in that direction, but he has inquired to see if the federal government can force mandatory vaccinations.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

No U.S. Court Can Make Mexico’s Streets Safe

Mexico’s lawsuit alleging in a Massachusetts court that U.S. gun makers knowingly supply guns to criminal organizations is a new twist on using the U.S. justice system to take on the crime and corruption that plague Latin America. It comes from a justified frustration over the “iron river” of illegal guns flowing south. Yet the lawsuit won’t do much to bring down Mexico’s crime and violence. That goal will require Mexico to make its own law enforcement and justice systems work.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US sending 837K vaccine doses to Caribbean

The United States will send more than 800,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Caribbean, the White House said Wednesday, the first batch of shots to be shipped to the island nations in that region. "Today, we are excited to announce our first doses going to CARICOM countries," White House deputy...

Comments / 2

Community Policy