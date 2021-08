SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are urging drivers to be extra cautious as students head back to school. Officers pulled over one driver doing 74 in a 45 MPH zone in the 4100-block of Fruitville Road in front of a local high school. While there were no lights flashing, they took the opportunity to remind drivers that students and buses will be back on the road in the morning.