Letter: “Cuomo has been arrogant, brash for years” A5 (Aug.5,21)

Nicholas Goldberg called Governor Andrew Cuomo a ‘bully’ and ‘pugilist’. He wrote that he has not seen Andrew Cuomo for 26 years, but “he does not appear to have changed much”. Lucky for me and the rest of us living in NYC when the pandemic hit. In April 2020, after I was released from the Lenox Hill COVID quarantine ward in Manhattan- I spent the next three months recovering in my Bronx apartment. Everyday at noon I watched Governor Cuomo’s noon address to New Yorkers. He spoke with conviction and courage even as tens of thousands of people were dying weekly; so many in NYC their bodies were stored in refrigerated vans or buried in mass graves…or burned. I had never been a fan of his before - but those thoughts fell away as he gave me courage to fight on…and be able to see my grandchildren only fifteen minutes away again.