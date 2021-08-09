GUEST VIEW: The CDC should keep the focus where it belongs
The following editorial was written by the editors at Bloomberg Opinion:. (TNS) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is coming in for criticism over its most recent change of guidance on masks in the fight against COVID-19. Some of these complaints are justified, some unfair. The main thing is to keep the focus on what matters most — getting people vaccinated as quickly as possible. Confusion over the CDC guidance risks becoming a distraction from that overriding priority.www.manisteenews.com
