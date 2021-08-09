China Emerging as Vital Point of Care (POC) Market According to Market Research Publisher
ARLINGTON, Va. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. China’s potential as a point of care (POC) market was already growing when the coronavirus focused the country’s healthcare system on in vitro diagnostic (IVD) and imaging testing. China has one of the largest economies in the world and its gross domestic product will soon surpass that of the U.S. But it remains a developing country outside the cities where point-of-care testing (POCT), until quite recently, played a relatively insignificant role.www.chron.com
