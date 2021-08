Former Wake Tech standout pitcher Austin Warren has been called up to the Los Angeles Angels and becomes the first Eagle to earn a roster spot in Major League Baseball. Warren, right-handed pitcher, joins the Angels after pitching for the Salt Lake City Buzz, the Triple A affiliate of the parent club in the Triple A West League, this season. While with the Buzz, Warren made 22 appearances, including one start, totaling 36.1 innings. During that span, he struck out 45 and posted a record of 2-3 with a save.