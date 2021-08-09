Cancel
Nutrimedy Announces First Patient Enrolled in Feasibility Study at University of Kansas Medical Center

Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

BOSTON (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Boston-based Nutrimedy, a digital health companion for nutrition support, has announced that the first patient has been enrolled in a feasibility study in conjunction with the University of Kansas Medical Center to evaluate usability of the Nutrimedy digital health companion solution by individuals with heart failure that are remotely monitored with a device programmed with the Boston Scientific HeartLogic™ Heart Failure (HF) Diagnostic.

CancerPosted by
TheStreet

JNCCN Study Highlights Gaps In Patient Supportive Services At U.S. Cancer Centers

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research in the July 2021 issue of JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network indicates a need to increase substance use and mental health support capabilities at cancer centers across the United States. Past studies have determined that people diagnosed with cancer within the past decade have a higher prevalence for substance use disorders than those with no recent cancer diagnosis.[1][2] Researchers from the Mayo Clinic used the American Hospital Association, Area Health Resource File, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Hospital Compare databases to analyze the psychosocial support being offered by more than 1,000 cancer centers across America. They found that most centers offered mental health services (85.4%), but less than half offered chemical dependency services (45.5%), and even fewer offered both (44.1%).
Columbus, OHosu.edu

Wexner Medical Center announces update to employee vaccine policy

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Due to the resurgent spread of COVID-19 and evolving variants that are highly contagious, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is adding the COVID-19 vaccine to its non-discretionary vaccine policy. This policy applies to all faculty, staff and students of The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center,...
Hackensack, NJNewswise

Jersey Shore University Medical Center Now Offers Elite Regional Expertise in Orthopedic Oncology

Newswise — The care of cancer (sarcomas) of the bones and soft tissues requires the expertise of a highly specialized team. Jersey Shore University Medical Center is among two of the elite Hackensack Meridian Health locations in New Jersey to offer clinical expertise in the field of orthopedic oncology. And as part of John Theurer Cancer Center, patients have access to an entire sarcoma care team that is focused on precision therapies, research, trials and training.
CollegesWashington Post

Howard University announces center to research health disparities

Howard University and several development partners will begin construction in 2023 on a new center dedicated to researching health disparities, school officials announced Thursday. The aim of the National Research Center for Health Disparities — which will be next to the school’s college of medicine — is to attract pharmaceutical...
Carlsbad, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Aurora Spine Corporation Announces First Patients In Multicenter Study Of ZIP® Interspinous Fixation Device

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company") (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced that the first patients have been enrolled into a pivotal multi-center study of its ZIP® Interspinous Fixation device for patients suffering from back pain due to symptomatic degenerative disc disease.
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Williamson Medical Center Sees Increase in COVID Patients

Williamson Medical Center (WMC) has seen a significant rise in COVID-19 patients with a 633% increase over the past three weeks. Currently, WMC has 22 COVID-19 patients with seven in the CCU as compared to three COVID-19 patients on July 12. Our COVID-19 census was zero on June 5 (the first time since the beginning of the pandemic) and also on June 17 (which was the last time).
Healthwvua23.com

University Medical Center hosting vaccine clinics on Saturdays

U.S. health officials say the Delta variant of COVID-19 has been especially devastating in regions with low vaccinations rates like the South. So many organizations are putting together clinics making it easier and more convenient to get vaccinated. As the University of Alabama invites students back on campus for the...
Morristown, NJwrnjradio.com

Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center are among the first hospitals in the U.S. to use ‘mixed reality’ visualization

NEW JERSEY – Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center recently began pioneering the field of “mixed reality” technology to enhance outcomes in shoulder, hand and upper extremity surgeries. Mixed reality technology provides a virtual hologram that is projected adjacent to the patient during surgery, enabling the...
Henry County, TNhcmc-tn.org

HCMC Medical Clinics, Surgery Center, and Diagnostic Center Announce Changes to Visitation; Process for Obtaining Medical Records and Upcoming COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

– With COVID-19 inpatient numbers continuing to rise and the positivity rate in Henry County and the region increasing, HCMC Medical Clinics, Surgery Center, and Diagnostic Center announce visitation changes. Additionally, Health Information Management or Medical Records announces changes to obtaining medical records. Effective immediately, the following visitation policies have...
HealthBioMed Central

A pilot study of patient satisfaction with a self-completed tablet-based digital questionnaire for collecting the patient’s medical history in an emergency department

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 755 (2021) Cite this article. The increasing popularity and availability of tablet computers raises questions regarding clinical scenarios. This pilot study examined the patient’s satisfaction when using a tablet-based digital questionnaire as a tool for obtaining medical history in an emergency department and to what extent gender, age, technical competence and mother tongue influence the user satisfaction. Patients were asked to complete three consecutive questionnaires: The first questionnaire collected basic epidemiological data to measure past digital usage behaviour, the second questionnaire collected the patient’s medical history, and the third questionnaire assessed the overall perceived user satisfaction when using the tablet-based survey application for medical anamnesis.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Health Holland Awards Innovative Research Grant For DNA Pol IIIC Inhibitors To Leiden University Medical Center And Acurx Pharmaceuticals

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq ACXP) ("Acurx" or the "Company") a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, announced today that Health Holland has awarded a grant of approximately $500,000 USD to Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) and, through a three-party Consortium Agreement, Acurx Pharmaceuticals. This grant will fund an innovative research project entitled: Bad bugs, new drugs: structural elucidation of polymerase C* from multidrug resistant organisms to guide optimization of a new class of therapeutics.
Nashville, TNwvlt.tv

Vanderbilt University Medical Center postpones non-urgent surgeries due to COVID spike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center has postponed non-urgent surgeries due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, a report from News Channel 5 said. When asked how long operations are being postponed, Surgeon in Chief Dr. Seth Karp said “I would say until people decide that they’re willing to get vaccinated,” according to the report. Vanderbilt does not require surgery patients to be vaccinated, according to the report.

