Vecteezy Implements Groundbreaking Identity Verification to Protect Creative Community

Businesses and consumers alike are growing more dependent on AI every day. The technology serves as the foundation of almost every digital assistant, search engine, online shopping recommendation or automated technology we currently use. Its reach only continues to expand as organizations rush to digitally transform their businesses in wake of the pandemic. In fact, early data shows that 43% of companies accelerated their rollout of AI-powered tools due to the pandemic, and those numbers will only continue to grow. However, this rapid adoption and increased dependence on AI also comes with challenges.