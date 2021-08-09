Cancel
Vecteezy Implements Groundbreaking Identity Verification to Protect Creative Community

 3 days ago

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Vecteezy, one of the leading marketplaces for free vectors, stock photos, and 4K stock videos, has taken a significant step toward protecting creative contributors worldwide while safely providing users with genuine and authentic resources. This innovative technical solution systematically verifies the identity of all contributors who submit creative content to the marketplace.

