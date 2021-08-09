Return to Schitt’s Creek with Eugene and Daniel Levy’s New Book

Lionsgate has teamed with Canadian broadcaster CBC to bring its comedy series Son of a Critch to the U.S. and the world. The 13-part series comes from Schitt’s Creek producer Andrew Barnsley and comedian Mark Critch is based on Critch’s memoir Son of a Critch: A Childish Newfoundland Memoir. Son of a Critch stars Critch, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Malcolm McDowell, Claire Rankin and newcomers Sophia Powers and Mark Rivera. According to Deadline, "Son of a Critch, which has just started production, is the story of 11-year-old Mark (Ainsworth) coming of age in St. John’s, Newfoundland in the ’80s, a boy much older inside than his 11 years – using comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world." Critch, who will play his own father, created Son of a Critch with The Office and MacGruber writer Tim McAuliffe.
