Books & Literature

Return to Schitt’s Creek with Eugene and Daniel Levy’s New Book

By Elaine Selna
Hidden Remote
Hidden Remote
 3 days ago
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability accurate as of the time of publication. Created by the father-son duo Eugene and Daniel Levy, the Canadian television show Schitt’s Creek amassed fans worldwide and...

hiddenremote.com

Hidden Remote

Hidden Remote

Hidden Remote, the television and movie news and opinions site brought to you by the FanSided Network. Hidden Remote is dedicated to providing top-notch television and movie news, views, and original content. This site also serves as a community for like-minded fans to come together to catch up on the latest news and to discuss their passion.

 https://hiddenremote.com/
#Canadian#Schitt S Creek#Cabaret
mystar106.com

Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy lands a big movie role in new comedy

Annie Murphy is back to star in a new comedy movie called ‘Witness Protection’. Two Schitt’s Creek writers are lending their skills for this project and found that Annie Murphy would be perfect for the role. Her character is in witness protection and has to find a way to deal...
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

9 Shows Like Schitt's Creek You Should Watch If You Miss Schitt's Creek

Revisiting Schitt's Creek is always a good idea. Dan and Eugene Levy's comedy about the (formerly) exorbitantly rich Rose family, who were forced to start over in a small town, built up a cult following — and eventually went on to sweep the Emmys after its final season — thanks to its kind-hearted storytelling, excellent cast, and ability to make its audience laugh and cry all at once. A lot of shows that make you feel good sacrifice laughs, but what makes Schitt's unique is how its strange, biting sense of humor is always present throughout its six-season run. If you just finished another rewatch and are looking to branch out, we have a whole list of shows that can give you some of what you love about Schitt's Creek.
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Producer & Lionsgate Team Up For New Comedy ‘Son Of A Critch’

Schitt’s Creek producer Andrew Barnsley is working on a new CBC comedy, Son of a Critch, which will be brought to the U.S. with the help of Lionsgate Television. Lionsgate, who previously brought the Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek to the U.S. via Pop TV, will handle the U.S. and international distribution rights for the 13-part series based on the memoir Son of a Critch: A Childish Newfoundland Memoir by comedian Mark Critch.
TV & Videos/Film

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Fans Just Got an Early Holiday Gift

Sometimes it seems as though Schitt’s Creek fell out of a clear blue sky. The series premiered back in 2015 to a small, mostly Canadian audience, but its final seasons blew it up into a global phenomenon. It’s won several awards and countless hearts, becoming a very popular quarantine binge, and an all-around wholesome time.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy reveals next TV show

Schitt's Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy has a new animated TV project on the way. As reported by Deadline, it's been revealed that he and director Ally Pankiw are teaming up on Hulu's Standing By, centring on the lives of a group of disgruntled guardian angels who come to learn lessons about life from the humans they're in charge of looking after – as well as from each other.
TV Series/Film

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Creator Working on New Animated Series for Hulu

Dan Levy, the co-creator of the delightfully funny and heartfelt Schitt’s Creek, is getting into animation. According to Deadline, Hulu has asked Levy along with writer-director Ally Pankiw for a presentation on their proposed animated comedy series, Standing By. 20th Century Television is also on board for producing the series and Pankiw and Levy are both executive producers.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Marvel fans think Ant-Man 3 has added Schitt's Creek star

Marvel fans are convinced that Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy has secretly joined the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. A picture of Levy having dinner with Ant-Man star Paul Rudd in London, where the movie is currently being filmed, has got fans talking. Posted by Darjeeling Express restaurant founder...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Schitt’s Creek Star Possibly Joining Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

Cameras are now rolling on Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, but the full cast list being kept tightly under wraps for now. In fact, outside of returning stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer, only two new additions have been made. Obviously, one...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Canadian comedy Son of a Critch is poised to be the next Schitt's Creek

Lionsgate has teamed with Canadian broadcaster CBC to bring its comedy series Son of a Critch to the U.S. and the world. The 13-part series comes from Schitt’s Creek producer Andrew Barnsley and comedian Mark Critch is based on Critch’s memoir Son of a Critch: A Childish Newfoundland Memoir. Son of a Critch stars Critch, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Malcolm McDowell, Claire Rankin and newcomers Sophia Powers and Mark Rivera. According to Deadline, "Son of a Critch, which has just started production, is the story of 11-year-old Mark (Ainsworth) coming of age in St. John’s, Newfoundland in the ’80s, a boy much older inside than his 11 years – using comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world." Critch, who will play his own father, created Son of a Critch with The Office and MacGruber writer Tim McAuliffe.

