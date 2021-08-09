Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Network to Code Places 5th on the 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. New York, NY, August 9th, 2021 – Network to Code, the leading network automation solution provider announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Network to Code to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list in 5th place. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crn#Marketing Services#Ntc#Prweb#The Channel Company#North American#Network Automation#Digital#Founder Cto#Crn Magazine#Gartner#Enterprises#Follow Network#Linkedin#Kristee Trelli Network#Twitter#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
EconomyHouston Chronicle

Faye named to the 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List for Third Consecutive Year

Faye, a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations and ongoing management, is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Faye to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants...
Businessaithority.com

Jon Kondo Joins OmniSci As CEO To Drive Company Success In Accelerated Data Analytics

Kondo Brings Exceptional Track Record of Revenue Growth at Appen, OpsPanda, and Replicon; Founder, Todd Mostak, Becomes Chief Technical Officer. OmniSci, the pioneer in accelerated analytics, announced that Jon Kondo, a tech industry leader with over 30 years of general management, sales and marketing experience, has joined the company as chief executive officer. Working alongside OmniSci co-founder and former CEO Todd Mostak, who becomes chief technical officer, Kondo will lead the company into its next phase of growth as an innovator in making big data analytics instant and effortless.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

e2 IT Consulting Ranked Among Elite Managed Service Providers on Channel Futures 2021 NextGen 101 List

E2 IT Consulting has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers on the prestigious Channel Futures 2021 NextGen 101 rankings. . The NextGen 101 list honors industry-leading managed services and technology providers who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the tech channel via the groundbreaking solutions they deliver for their customers. The Channel Futures NextGen 101 are those companies that hold great promise given the leading-edge information technology and communication solutions they offer. Many of those business models revolve around generating recurring revenue from cloud, security and unified communications, among others. 
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MNJ Recognized As One Of The Fastest Growing IT Solution Providers In North America With 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 Honor

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MNJ Technologies , a midmarket-focused managed services and digital transformation provider, today announced that it has been named to the 2021 CRN ® Fast Growth 150 list. The prestigious honor by The Channel Company brand recognizes the top 150 North American technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants for fast growth and top performance over the previous two years. MNJ is 110 on the 2021 list.
SoftwareComputer Weekly

Yellowfin cans (embeds) contextual analytics BI for developers

Yellowfin outlines five progressive stages of development for achieving enhanced functionality and analytical value; from building the minimal viable product through data exports, basic reporting, standalone dashboards and reporting modules, to full scale advanced contextual analytics capability, with built in dashboards, sophisticated automated analysis and the inclusion of blended analytics and bi-directional workflows, with very high analytical value for users.
Chinachannele2e.com

5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 11 August 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Levi & Associates Insurance Join Fast Growing PCF Insurance Services Network

SALT LAKE CITY (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Levi & Associates Insurance, located in Boca Raton, Florida. As part of the partnership, Levi & Associates Insurance Founder & President, Barry Levi, will become an owner and partner of PCF Insurance Services.
Businessthecustomer.net

Tredence Inc. Named a Leader in Customer Analytics Services

Tredence Inc., a leading AI engineering and data science company, was named a leader in customer analytics services by Forrester Research, an independent research firm. According to Forrester’s evaluation, Tredence is one of three vendors named leaders among customer analytics service providers. Forrester evaluated Tredence Inc. and 10 other vendors...
Technologythefastmode.com

Informatica to Power Data-Driven Digital Transformation for Celcom Axiata

Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, on Tuesday announced that Celcom Axiata has chosen Informatica to enhance Celcom’s data governance program. Informatica’s enterprise data governance solution, powered by Informatica’s CLAIRE metadata-driven AI engine, enables Celcom to automate the governance of millions of subscribers and service data that the organization has to deal with on a daily basis.
Economyaithority.com

German Enterprises Inch Toward S/4HANA, Cloud Migrations As SAP, Service Providers Roll Out Support Programs

ISG Provider Lens™ report sees potential in SAP’s RISE and MOVE programs to help Germany’s traditionally conservative companies transform architectures and ERP systems. Many German companies are cautiously exploring migrations to SAP S/4HANA and cloud-based operating models, maintaining a historically slow pace even as SAP introduces programs to better support transformations, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
Technologymartechseries.com

Brightspot Named Hot Vendor in Content Experience by Aragon Research

Leading analyst firm chooses solutions that are noteworthy, visionary, and innovative. Brightspot, a leading content management system, announced that it has been named a “Hot Vendor” in the content experience platform (CXP) market by Aragon Research. Brightspot will be recognized alongside all other Hot Vendors at the Aragon Transform event in December. The Hot Vendors report can be accessed via Brightspot’s website.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Reinvent Telecom Grows Engineering & Partner Success Teams

New Talent Strengthens Technology, Network and Support Services. Reinvent Telecom, a provider of private-labeled unified communications, SIP trunking, direct routing for Microsoft Teams and contact center as a service solutions, announced today that it has expanded its team of experienced professionals to support the rapid growth of its white-label reseller partner program. Additions include new talent in partner success, accounting and engineering.
EconomyCIO

What is a managed service provider? Strategic outsourcing for IT services explained

A managed service provider (MSP) is an outsourcer contracted to remotely manage or deliver IT services such as network, application, infrastructure, or security management to a client company by assuming full responsibility for those services, determining proactively what technologies and services are needed to fulfill the client’s needs. Services delivered...
Businessaithority.com

EY And Microsoft Announce Expansion Of Collaboration To Drive A US$15b Growth Opportunity And Technology Innovation Across Industries

— Reinvent and modernize back office business and public finance operations. — Build a first-of-its-kind data fabric solution to help organizations harness the value of enterprise data. — Transform regulated industries with innovative cloud-based platforms underpinned by trust. — Scale products and services through extensive investments in resources and training.
Businessaithority.com

SYNNEX Corporation Teams with Nextiva to Expand Cloud Communications Solutions

SYNNEX Corporation, a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry, and Nextiva, a cloud communications company, announced the companies have entered into a master agent agreement. The agreement enhances SYNNEX Stellr’s expansive cloud offerings to deliver best-in-class communication and productivity solutions for its partners.
BusinessCMSWire

Verint Acquires Conversocial, Salesforce Wants to Be Netflix for B2B & More CX News

Verint, which provides customer engagement software, has acquired Conversocial for $50 million. Verint’s support for digital customer engagement will be boosted in the acquisition with connections to messaging channels including Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, Twitter and WhatsApp. The Verint Cloud Platform features:. Conversational channels. Conversational AI that automates personalized...

Comments / 0

Community Policy