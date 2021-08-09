Letter: Price Setting Legislation is Disastrous for Arizonans

As a millennial Alaskan and engaged member of the Anchorage business community, I write today in opposition to the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act. I’ve worked with small businesses and organizations across Alaska and have seen firsthand the harm caused by overreaching federal regulations that have a detrimental impact on our state and its people. All too often it is the “one-size-fits-all” approach handed down to the states by drafters in D.C. that are most damaging to our economy. This is exactly what’s happening with the PRO Act—a bill currently moving through the U.S. Senate.