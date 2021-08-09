Letter: Price Setting Legislation is Disastrous for Arizonans

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate is expected to vote next month on legislation dealing with telemedicne. Senate Bill 705 defines telemedicine, offers guidelines outlining who can provide telemedicine services, and provides clarity around insurance company reimbursement for those services. Beaver County Sen. Elder Vogel talked about his bill prior to its approval by the Senate Banking & Insurance Committee. He said telemedicine is the secure, remote delivery of healthcare services and medical information using telecommunications technology. His bill is a fine-tuned collaborative effort between healthcare providers and insurers prioritizing patient needs and meeting the requirements of the Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act of 1996. Vogel added that through the use of telemedicine, specialists and other healthcare providers are able to expand their reach helping COVID-19 patients, high risk patients, and stay-at-home patients.
