Letter: Outdoor Adventuring is Serious Business

By Owen Rentfro, rmy Reserve Medical Corpsman, EMT Instructor, Midtown
tucson.com
 3 days ago

The fatal accident of veteran hiker Alexander Lofgren should remind those venturing outdoors how serious any trip should be taken. Not everyone enjoying nature has been in Scouting, attended wilderness survival training, has military experience, or watches hours of TV survival shows. Even a short trip to a designated national park takes planning, some basic gear, water/food, and even being mentally prepared. On a hike or camping trip, the weather can change or any number of accidents can happen so be prepared to keep calm and think clearly about what’s going on around you. Be willing to terminate a trip before a situation gets worse. If you’re in trouble and fortunate enough to be near your vehicle, there’s no need to wander off from something that can be located far easier than an individual. Your vehicle should be equipped with shade material and other supplies in case you need to stay there for some time.

