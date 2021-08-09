Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 reportedly in "final stages" of development

By Austin Wood
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is reportedly in the works for Nintendo Switch and may be revealed as early as this year. A new report from Fanbyte, following up on newly surfaced rumors sparked by a trace comment from English Xenoblade Chronicles voice actor Jenna Coleman, claims that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is not only in development, but is already in the "final stages" of production and approaching release. The report adds that the game was originally meant to be revealed this year, but has been pushed back by a combination of pandemic-related bottlenecks and optimization issues. It estimates that the game could arrive as early as the first half of 2022, though that timeline and other details are subject to change.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Coleman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Development#New Nintendo#Game Developer#Nintendo Switch#English#Xenoblade Chronicles 3#Japanese#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Here are all 19 games coming to Switch from the August Nintendo Indie World event

The latest Nintendo Indie World presentation was arguably one of the strongest yet, with just about 20 minutes of announcements for 19 games. The games featured range from futuristic action to contemplative visual novels to top-down tactics and beyond, with release dates ranging from sometime next year to surprise launches that are coming out today. Here are all the games from the Indie World event.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Call of Duty Zombies Chronicles 2 is in Development, Claims Leaker

A brand new Call of Duty Zombies Chronicles game could be coming very soon if this leaker is correct. What would you like to see in Zombies Chronicles 2?. Zombies has undeniably become a staple of the Call of Duty franchise. Even though Multiplayer has always been the main focus of Black Ops games and now Warzone is the biggest Call of Duty property, the undead-slaying game mode has always been a fan-favorite.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Epic Games has apparently now given away 200 PC games for free

Since 2018 Epic Games has been giving away weekly free PC titles through its store. A Redditor has compiled a list that shows the double century being hit with this week's two free games. Mothergunship and Train Sim World 2 are the latest to join the giveaway action. Much can...
Video Gamesgamepolar.com

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Could Be within the Works, Voice Actress Suggests

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 could at the moment be within the works, in keeping with what has been not too long ago revealed by one of many unique recreation voice actresses. As reported by VGC, Jenna Coleman, who voiced Melia within the unique Xenoblade Chronicles, prompt that one other entry within the collection is coming sooner or later in a video name from a fan in June.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Could Be Officially Unveiled Later This Year

Rumors that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is in development pick up steam, and it is possible that it will be announced before the end of this year, if we take into account the latest information published. According to a new report from Fanbyte, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was going to be revealed...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Rumored Halo Infinite battle royale will reportedly build on the campaign

The long-rumored Halo Infinite battle royale mode is said to be connected to the game's campaign. Known leaker Tom Henderson touched on the mode in a recent tweet, explaining that "the Halo Infinite battle royale is also heavily connected to the campaign in a lot of ways." In a follow-up tweet, he added that he's "not sure if it's been scrapped [or] not or when/if it will release, but it's been in development for years."
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Imran Khan says Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is nearing end of development at Monolith Soft, voice actor seemingly confirms too

Imran Khan, who previously worked at Game Informer and is a writer at FanByte, has revealed that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is in development at Monolith Soft and that it is nearing the final stages of development. Mr. Khan revealed the information from his sources in an article about a YouTube interview with actress Jenna Coleman who voices Melia in the original Xenoblade Chronicles for Wii, Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Switch. Miss Coleman said that she didn’t know if it was common knowledge, but she said she thinks they are doing another Xenoblade game, though she wasn’t sure if she was actually allowed to say that.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Rumor: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Is Set In The Distant Future After 2, End of Trilogy

Recently, in an interview with a fan, Jenna Coleman, the voice actor for Melia, accidentally shared that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 may currently be under development. Following this, we now have a report from fanbyte supporting this and claiming that this title was originally supposed to be revealed earlier this year but was delayed due to problems involving COVID-19.
TV ShowsNintendo Life

Xenoblade Chronicles Voice Actor Says She 'Thinks' Another Game Is On The Way

With Xenoblade Chronicles 2 performing well on Switch and with impressive profits being recorded by developer Monolith Soft, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see a new major instalment in the series be revealed in the future. While no such announcement has been made by Monolith or Nintendo just yet, one of the game's English voice actors may have given the game (no pun intended) away.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Tales of Arise demo arrives on PlayStation and Xbox next week

The latest entry in Bandai Namco’s Tales of franchise, Tales of Arise, is getting a demo that launches on the Microsoft and PlayStation Stores next week. While the game itself is coming to PC alongside the console versions next month, there doesn’t seem to be a plan for a PC version of the demo.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Rumor: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in production, planned for a 2022 release

Fans of Xenoblade Chronicles have been eagerly awaiting news about another game in the series. After getting the first Xenoblade Chronicles remastered yet again (this time for the Nintendo Switch and with a new post-game addition — Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected) in 2020 followed by Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate this year, now some new information about the possibility of a third game has surfaced.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Pokémon Inspired RPG Monster Crown PS4 Release Date is October 12th

Hunt, battle and breed monsters to be crowned the ultimate tamer. Developer Studio Aurum and publisher SOEDESCO have announced that the monster raising RPG Monster Crown will be coming to PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC on October 12th, 2021. Monster Crown will also have both digital and physical forms become available from this date.
Video Gamesgamesradar.com

Stardew Valley is coming to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC

Stardew Valley is coming to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC. Creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone announced the upcoming Game Pass release during today's ID@Xbox showcase. Barone stressed that the exact release date hasn't been decided, but that the Game Pass version should arrive "probably sometime in the fall." Stardew...

Comments / 0

Community Policy