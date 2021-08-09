Xenoblade Chronicles 3 reportedly in "final stages" of development

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is reportedly in the works for Nintendo Switch and may be revealed as early as this year. A new report from Fanbyte, following up on newly surfaced rumors sparked by a trace comment from English Xenoblade Chronicles voice actor Jenna Coleman, claims that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is not only in development, but is already in the "final stages" of production and approaching release. The report adds that the game was originally meant to be revealed this year, but has been pushed back by a combination of pandemic-related bottlenecks and optimization issues. It estimates that the game could arrive as early as the first half of 2022, though that timeline and other details are subject to change.