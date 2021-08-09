Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jams Concert will feature the group Stem Winder
“We are happy to bring this great group to our Covered Bridge Stage,” stated Recreation Manager David Nanney. Take a musical journey with this awesome quartet across time and musical boundaries. Bluegrass to folk and then some. From Norman Blake and Tony Rice to Tom Paxton, and the Carter Family with stops along the way to visit the Eagles, the Byrds, Sam Bush, Dan Fogelberg, Richard Thompson, Michael Martin Murphy, and even the Rolling Stones. Each of the four-band member brings their own personal influences to the mix creating an interesting and diverse listening experience.elizabethton.com
Comments / 0