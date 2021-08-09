Cancel
Judge denies request for earlier court date to remove Britney Spears' father as conservator

By Chloe Melas
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
(CNN) — Britney Spears will have to wait longer for a ruling on her request to remove her father as conservator of her estate. Judge Brenda Penny has denied a petition filed by Britney Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart to move a September 29 hearing in the case to August 23 in an effort to remove Jamie Spears as soon as possible as the conservator of his daughter's estate, according to court documents obtained by CNN on Monday.

Comments / 1

