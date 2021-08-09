Judge denies request for earlier court date to remove Britney Spears' father as conservator

Just days after Madonna vowed to get Britney Spears ‘out of jail’, it was reported that her former lawyer Mathew Rosengart could be hired as Brit’s new attorney. Madonna has thrown her support behind fellow pop icon Britney Spears, and now the pair might even be sharing a lawyer. The “Vogue” singer, who was once represented by the high-profile attorney Mathew Rosengart, believes he would be a “great advocate” for the chart-topper in her conservatorship battle. The 62-year-old shared an Instagram Story on July 8, lambasting Britney’s legal arrangement, calling it a “violation of human rights.” Just days later, a source close to Madonna has told HollywoodLife that she genuinely wants to help her “Me Against The Music” collaborator.