Houston Texans running back Phillip Lindsay has only been with the club since March, but he is getting defensive about the team’s perception in the media. The Texans have had an offseason replete with drama surrounding quarterback Deshaun Watson, which undoubtedly will impact the position in 2021. Houston has also gone through a shadow of questions surrounding their roster given the way they have signed hordes of veteran free agents to one-year and two-year deals. And then there is the draft where the Texans didn’t make their first selection until Round 3, and their draft class size was a paltry five men.