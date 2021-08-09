US employers post record 10.1 million job openings in June

U.S. job openings jumped to a record high of 10.1 million in June and hiring also increased, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BEA) said Monday in a monthly report.

Job openings increased by 590,000 that month, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report. Hiring also rose to 6.7 million in June from 6 million the prior month.

The largest vacancies were in professional and business services, retail trade and accommodation and food services.

The report also showed that the number of people voluntarily leaving their jobs in June increased to 3.9 million from 3.6 million in May, well above pre-pandemic levels.

The BEA in a separate report on Friday reported that nonfarm payrolls rose by 943,000 in July, the best gain in 11 months. The unemployment rate, derived from a separate survey of households, fell to 5.4% last month from 5.9% in June to the lowest level since the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. hard in March 2020.

Leisure and hospitality jobs, including restaurants, rose by 380,000 in July, according to the BEA report. The hospitality industry still has 1.7 million fewer jobs than in February 2020, which comprises a large share of the 5.7 million jobs yet to be recovered from the pandemic downturn.

Both reports gathered data in mid-July, ahead of the spread of the Delta variant and the reimposition of mask mandates in some local jurisdictions. Some employers in recent weeks have said they will require employees to either be vaccinated against the virus or take weekly tests, and some have delayed plans to return to the office.