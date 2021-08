–The Atascadero Police Department is seeking information regarding an ongoing missing person investigation. Cory Keith Kelley Armer was reported as a missing person one year ago this week by a family member. The last time Kelley Armer was in contact with his family was in the end of April 2020, when he was with his mother in the City of Atascadero. Kelley Armer was reported as being homeless and is known to frequently travel between San Miguel and Santa Margarita.