Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carlsbad, CA

Rep. Mike Levin Announces Nearly $19 Million in Federal COVID Relief Delivered to Local Venues

By Debbie L. Sklar
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xyXu_0bMTLwJa00
Rep. Mike Levin (D). Image from video

U.S. Representative Mike Levin (D-CA) announced nearly $19 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding will go to local entertainment venues, theaters, and museums through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program.

A total of 28 venues in North County San Diego and South Orange County received $18,982,835 to help cover payroll, rent and mortgages, worker protection costs, and other qualified expenses. Rep. Levin helped pass the funding as part of COVID relief legislation in December 2020, and later as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Among local recipients receiving funds are the Historic Mission San Juan Capistrano, Belly Up Tavern, North Coast Repertory Theatre, City of Vista/Moonlight Theater, Oceanside Theatre Company, Poinsettia Center For The Arts, Lux Art Institute, La Paloma Theatre, New Village Arts, and the Carlsbad Music Festival.

The SVOG program was created as part of the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, and amended by the American Rescue Plan Act. The Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Office of Disaster Assistance administers more than $16 billion through the SVOG program.

Eligible applicants were able to qualify for grants equal to 45 percent of their gross earned revenue, with a maximum award amount of $10 million. A portion of the SVOG funding was reserved for eligible applications with up to 50 full-time employees.

Comments / 0

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
City
San Diego, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Government
Carlsbad, CA
Health
Oceanside, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Oceanside, CA
Government
City
Carlsbad, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Levin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#New Village#Svog#Covid#Oceanside Theatre Company#Lux Art Institute#La Paloma Theatre#Sba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Escondido, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

San Diego’s Super Dentists Celebrates Sixth Office Opening in Escondido

San Diego-based The Super Dentists recently celebrated its sixth location in Escondido. The office, which is located at 390 West Valley Parkway, features the first-ever Super Slide for kids (and adults) so they can slide from the main pediatric level to the lower VIP level where there is a separate lounge and treatment area for teens and parents. Teens and parents receive their own amenities like massage chairs, complimentary childcare, aromatherapy and customized lattes.
California StatePosted by
Times of San Diego

California Community Colleges Offer Cash, Other Incentives to Students Who Get Vaccinated

Jaime Barrientos, a psychology student at Los Angeles Mission College, was searching for information on fall classes a couple weeks ago when he noticed that coronavirus vaccines were being offered during on-campus registration. He messaged a friend who was also unvaccinated and hadn’t planned on getting the shot, and the two of them spent the afternoon in the school’s library filling out paperwork for their first dose of the Pfizer regimen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy