Rumor: Beloved Mexican Restaurant Plans to Take Over Vacant Bravo! Spot in Portage

When I first started running into John Stites back in the late 70’s it was probably at a jam session or record store somewhere in the Kalamazoo area. It might have been a Sunday night at the Pub in Richland, or down at the Whistle Stop, or maybe Flipside Records on the north end of the downtown Kalamazoo Mall. We were both trumpet players and huge jazz fans. I soon learned that he also played bass, and we called him occasionally to play gigs with the Kalamazoo Big Band. But even though he was a talented player, and had perfect pitch, people that knew him will tell you that he preferred to stay out of the spotlight. He found a way to create great music off stage when he built a little recording studio in a house at 220 Stuart Avenue, pictured below courtesy of Zillow. That was 1986. Fast forward 30+ years and John had left an incredible gift to this world. Thousands of recordings of some of the best musicians in Michigan and Jazz legends across the entire country let John work his magic at Arcadia Recording and that music lives on, even though we lost John two years ago, in July of 2019.