At least 1 injured, medical helicopter called after Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY — A CareFlight medical helicopter has been called to the scene of a vehicle crash north of Jackson Center in Shelby County Monday afternoon, according to initial reports.

>>911 call released after 4 killed, multiple injured in Urbana U.S. 68 crash

The crash was reported at state Route 65 and Botkins Road around 2:40 p.m. Initial reports indicate at least one person was injured and possibly ejected in the crash, emergency scanner traffic indicates.

CareFlight was called to transport at least one person from the scene. The conditions of those injured in the crash were not immediately known.

Additional details were not immediately available. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

©2021 Cox Media Group