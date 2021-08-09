Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelby County, OH

At least 1 injured, medical helicopter called after Shelby County crash

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pUvkk_0bMTLQGS00

SHELBY COUNTY — A CareFlight medical helicopter has been called to the scene of a vehicle crash north of Jackson Center in Shelby County Monday afternoon, according to initial reports.

>>911 call released after 4 killed, multiple injured in Urbana U.S. 68 crash

The crash was reported at state Route 65 and Botkins Road around 2:40 p.m. Initial reports indicate at least one person was injured and possibly ejected in the crash, emergency scanner traffic indicates.

CareFlight was called to transport at least one person from the scene. The conditions of those injured in the crash were not immediately known.

Additional details were not immediately available. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
37K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shelby County, OH
Shelby County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Government
City
Jackson Center, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Shelby County, OH
Government
Urbana, OH
Crime & Safety
Urbana, OH
Government
Shelby County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Urbana, OH
Accidents
City
Urbana, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Helicopter#Accident#Careflight#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Medics called to rollover crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Medics have been called to a rollover crash in Dayton early Friday morning. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells us crews were called out to a crash on West Second Street at North Williams Street. Dispatch’s notes say one vehicle was found on its top. >>Multiple crashes reported as...
Indiana StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Indiana school bus crash: 1 dead, 10 taken to hospital after car strikes bus

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — One person died and 10 others went to area hospitals after a car collided with a school bus in Indiana, authorities said. According to WXIN and WANE, the incident occurred about 4 p.m. Thursday on State Road 67 near Culross Road in Owen County. A Spencer-Owen Community Schools bus carrying 12 students was headed northbound when its driver “had to make evasive maneuvers to avoid a southbound passenger car that was driving erratically and had entered the northbound lane,” Indiana State Police said in a news release. The car then struck the bus head-on, authorities said.
Kansas StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Kansas toddler dies in hot car, deputies say

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. — A Kansas toddler died in a hot car earlier this week, authorities said. According to The Wichita Eagle and KSNW, the incident occurred about 6 p.m. Tuesday outside a home near Maple City in southern Cowley County. The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office said a mother and her 2-year-old son were napping when the child woke up, went outside and got into a vehicle. The mother later found the boy unresponsive in the car, authorities said.
Kenosha, WIPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Woman using gun's laser sight to play with cat shoots friend

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — A Wisconsin woman accidentally shot a friend while using the laser sight on a handgun to play with a cat, authorities said. A criminal complaint charging the 19-year-old woman with negligent use of a weapon said she was visiting a Kenosha apartment on Tuesday afternoon where a 21-year-old man had brought a handgun.
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
WHIO Dayton

New Mexico shooting: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after gunfire erupts at Albuquerque sports bar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — At least one person is dead and two others are in the hospital after gunfire erupted at a sports bar in New Mexico, authorities said. According to KOB and KRQE, the incident occurred Thursday night at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina in Albuquerque. Albuquerque police responded to a reported shooting and arrived to find one person dead, the news outlets reported. Emergency crews rushed two other victims to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy