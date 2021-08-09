Cancel
What We Know about Wotakoi Season 2 So Far

By Allen Lee
Cover picture for the articleWotakoi is short for Wotaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii, which has been translated to Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku for English-speaking audiences. For those who are curious, the franchise started out with a web manga published on the Japanese site Pixiv. However, it proved to be popular, so much so that it managed to make a successful transition to being published in the magazine Comic Pool. Since then, the success of Wotakoi has brought a number of other works into existence, with an excellent example being the animated adaptation that has had a single season so far.

