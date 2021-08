Qatar excels in an impressive 'World Cup training run' to advance to the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Semifinals. On July 24 in Glendale (suburban Phoenix) Arizona, guest nation Qatar built a 3-0 lead by the 55th minute before El Salvador staged a furious fightback, only to fall short by a final score line of 3-2. With the win, Qatar advanced to the CONCACAF Gold Cup as semifinalists in their first ever appearance at the event. Qatar, the reigning Asian Football Confederation (AFC) champions from 2019, were invited as a guest as part of their efforts to prepare their national team ahead of hosting the 2022 World Cup next winter.