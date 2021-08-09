Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Las Marias, Mayaguez by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 16:10:00 Expires: 2021-08-09 18:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Las Marias; Mayaguez The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Las Marias in Puerto Rico Mayaguez in Puerto Rico * Until 515 PM AST. * At 310 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mayaguez and Hormigueros. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#San Juan#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Lee County, FLweather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Coastal Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 05:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Lee TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Cape Coral - Captiva - Sanibel * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Around high tide - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - PLAN: Plan for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: Efforts should now be underway to prepare for storm surge flooding, especially in low-lying vulnerable areas. - ACT: Take actions to protect life and property. Prepare to leave if evacuation orders are given for your area. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-7 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/tbw
Johnson County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Johnson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Johnson County in east central Kansas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 1002 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen, with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Prairie Village, Gardner, Merriam, De Soto, Spring Hill, Clare, Lackmans, Stillwell and Stanley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Collier County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Glades; Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Inland Palm Beach County; Mainland Monroe; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County; Metropolitan Miami Dade This product covers South Florida ...FRED REMAINS A DEPRESSION WITH STRENGTHENING EXPECTED TODAY NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Coastal Collier, Far South Miami-Dade, and Mainland Monroe * STORM INFORMATION: - About 340 miles southeast of Miami FL or about 430 miles southeast of Naples FL - 22.0N 76.7W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement West-northwest or 300 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Depression Fred, although disorganized this morning, is expected to strengthen into a Tropical Storm later today. Confidence is relatively high in the general track and intensity forecast as Fred moves through the Straits and across the Keys this weekend. * The main threat from Fred to the local area will be the potential for localized flooding from excessive rainfall. A Flood Watch is in effect from tonight through Sunday night. * Sustained tropical storm force winds are most likely over our Gulf waters and the immediate southwest coast. Elsewhere, tropical storm force winds will be most likely in occasional gusts. * A few tornadoes will be possible as Fred moves through the eastern Gulf. * Poor marine and beach conditions are also expected, with a heightened risk for rip currents and elevated surf along the Atlantic coast (especially on Saturday). * The main window for the above impacts will be from late tonight through Saturday night. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across the majority of South Florida. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Ditches and canals may quickly become swollen with swift currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. Prepare for locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across the interior Lake region. * WIND: Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across all of South Florida. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across all of South Florida. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Miami FL around 11 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Republic County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 02:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Republic; Washington The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Republic County in north central Kansas Washington County in north central Kansas * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 351 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Belleville, Washington, Hanover, Linn, Scandia, Greenleaf, Courtland, Barnes, Cuba, Morrowville, Norway, Republic, Haddam, Munden, Narka, Mahaska, Agenda and Hollenberg. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Charlotte County, FLweather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Levy; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Pasco; Coastal Sarasota; DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands; Inland Charlotte; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Lee; Inland Levy; Inland Manatee; Inland Pasco; Inland Sarasota; Pinellas; Polk; Sumter This product covers West Central and Southwest Florida **FRED CONTINUES TO PRODUCE HEAVY RAINS ACROSS EASTERN CUBA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee * STORM INFORMATION: - About 540 miles southeast of Mouth of Tampa Bay FL or about 450 miles southeast of Fort Myers FL - 22.0N 76.7W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement West-northwest or 300 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Depression Fred is currently located off the northeast coast of Cuba. Fred is expected to increase to Tropical Storm strength later today and continue tracking northwestward toward the Florida peninsula. As Fred moves northward just off the coast, the threat for tropical storm force winds, localized flash flooding, hazardous marine conditions, and perhaps tornadoes will all be possible. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across West Central and Southwest Florida. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * WIND: Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across West Central and Southwest Florida. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across West Central and Southwest Florida. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and boats pulled from moorings. * SURGE: Prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts along the west coast of Florida. Potential impacts in this area include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. Elsewhere across West Central and Southwest Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: WATCH/WARNING PHASE - Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. WATCH/WARNING PHASE - Let others know where you are going prior to departure. Secure loose items and pets in the car, and avoid distracted driving. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your home or business. When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm. If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor drainage area, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of others. When securing your property, outside preparations should be concluded as soon as possible before conditions deteriorate. The onset of strong gusty winds or flooding can cause certain preparedness activities to become unsafe. Be sure to let friends and family members know of your intentions for weathering the storm and your whereabouts. Have someone located away from the threatened area serve as your point of contact. Share vital contact information with others. Keep cell phones handy and charged. Check on those who may not be fully aware of the situation or who are unable to make personal preparations. If you are a visitor, know the name of the county or parish in which you are located and where it is relative to current watches and warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially pertaining to area visitors. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. There is a threat from tornadoes with this storm. Have multiple ways to receive Tornado Warnings. Be ready to shelter quickly. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin FL around 11 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.
New Castle County, DEweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 05:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: New Castle EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between 105 and 110. * WHERE...The Interstate 95 corridor from Wilmington Delaware to Middlesex County NJ and surrounding suburbs. The Lehigh Valley, Berks and Chester Counties in Pennsylvania, and most of Northwestern New Jersey. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Monroe County, FLweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Monroe Middle Keys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 04:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Monroe Middle Keys TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Marathon - Key Colony Beach - Layton * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tropical storm force winds remain possible - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Family emergency plans: Federal Emergency Management Agency - http://ready.gov/ - Local weather conditions and forecasts: NOAA/Florida Keys National Weather Service - http://www.weather.gov/key/
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 10:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 400 PM MST. * At 1009 AM MST, there was a public report of the evacuation of an RV park due to flooding in the warned area and a webcam on Tonto Creek near A-Crossing is showing elevated flow. Flooding is already occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin and Punkin Center. This includes the following streams and drainages Tonto Creek.
Broward County, FLweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 05:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Far South Miami-Dade County .Tropical Depression Fred will bring periods of heavy rainfall to south Florida over the next few days, with the heaviest and most widespread rain expected late tonight through Saturday night. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of South Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Broward, Coastal Collier, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Far South Miami-Dade, Glades, Hendry, Inland Broward, Inland Collier, Inland Miami-Dade, Inland Palm Beach, Mainland Monroe, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade and Metro Palm Beach. * From this evening through Sunday evening. * Widespread average rainfall amounts of 4 to 7 inches with locally higher amounts will likely result in localized flooding.
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lyon, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 02:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lyon; Osage The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Lyon County in east central Kansas Southwestern Osage County in east central Kansas * Until 615 AM CDT. * At 210 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Emporia, Osage City, Americus, Olpe, Reading, Allen and Admire. This includes the following highways Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 118 and 153. Interstate 35 between mile markers 128 and 141. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Clark County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 11:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN LEE, SOUTHERN VAN BUREN, NORTHERN CLARK AND NORTHEASTERN SCOTLAND COUNTIES At 1158 AM CDT, A trained weather spotter reported two inches in northern Clark county in the past three hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Additional 1 to 2 inches is expected in the next 2 hours. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fort Madison, Keokuk, Kahoka, Memphis, Nauvoo, Keosauqua, Hamilton, Warsaw, Dallas City, Donnellson, Montrose, Wayland, Milton, Bonaparte, Cantril, Alexandria, Franklin, Luray, Granger and Croton. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 15:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 348 PM MST, the public reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin and Punkin Center. This includes the following streams and drainages Tonto Creek.
Scotland County, MOweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Scotland The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Scotland County in northeastern Missouri * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 229 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Memphis, Rutledge, South Gorin, Crawford, Scotland County Fairgrounds, Memphis Memorial Airport, Spillman Mound, Sand Hill, Bible Grove, Hitt, Kilwinning and Etna. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 17:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 830 PM MST. * At 524 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen around the short creek watershed. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Colorado City. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Sierra County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 02:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-13 05:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Sierra The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Sierra County in south central New Mexico * Until 500 AM MDT. * At 242 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Salinas Peak. Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Jackson County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 06:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jackson The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Indian Creek at Overland Park affecting Jackson and Johnson KS Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Indian Creek at Stateline Rd Leawood affecting Jackson and Johnson KS Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Indian Creek at Stateline Rd Leawood. * Until this evening. * At 5:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.7 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning and continue falling to 17.4 feet this afternoon. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Water begins to cover the portion of Lee Boulevard located south of Interstate 435. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Fri Fri 7am 10am 1pm Indian Creek Stateline Rd Leawoo 20.0 20.7 Fri 5am 20.0 18.1 17.4
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 15:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 348 PM MST, the public reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tonto Basin and Punkin Center. This includes the following streams and drainages Tonto Creek.
Kit Carson County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kit Carson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 19:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kit Carson The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Kit Carson County in east central Colorado * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 752 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Flagler, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Kit Carson County. This includes Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 391 and 400. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Sierra County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 01:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-13 04:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Sierra The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Sierra County in south central New Mexico * Until 500 AM MDT. * At 242 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Salinas Peak. Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Sierra County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 02:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-13 05:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Sierra The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Sierra County in south central New Mexico * Until 500 AM MDT. * At 242 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Salinas Peak. Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy