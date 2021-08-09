Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 21:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-14 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River near High Springs affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs. * Until early Saturday morning. * At 9:15 PM EDT Monday the stage was 59.5 feet. * Flood stage is 59.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning and continue falling to 57.9 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 56.0 feet, The boat ramp and floating dock at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 58.0 feet, Picnic Areas and campsites at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 59.0 feet, Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs is generally closed to the public as access roads within the park become flooded. * Impact...At 60.0 feet, A driveway near Southwest 102nd Court in Union County begins to flood at this level. Flooding along the river continues to impact boat ramps, docks and campgrounds in the area.