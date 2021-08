When Greg George first saw TikTok videos of young women at the University of Alabama going through the sorority recruitment process, also known as "rush," he was confused. Many of the videos, which in the last week have flooded the feeds of TikTok users across the country, show potential new members — or PNMs, as they are called in the sorority and fraternity community — showing off their outfits for themed events and naming the brand or store each item comes from. Other videos show behind the scenes of how they get ready for the events and, in some cases, attending them.