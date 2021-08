The United States is launching a new visa restriction authority as part of our effort to help the people of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador improve their political, economic, and security conditions. Too often, such improvements run up against the obstacles of corruption and impunity. Poor governance undermines the talents and resources of Guatemalans, Hondurans, and Salvadorans, undercutting their ability to build a future and motivating some to instead abandon their homes and embark on the dangerous path of irregular migration to the U.S. border.