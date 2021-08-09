The Orville Season 3: Seth MacFarlane Likes Victor Garber Being On Set
With what could be the final week of Season 3 filming on Seth MacFarlane and Hulu's The Orville (give or take a day or two), we going straight to MacFarlane himself for an update. After a whole bunch of positive words from the streaming service regarding the sci-fi series' potential future, MacFarlane is giving fans the heads-up that Victor Garber (Planetary Union Fleet Admiral Halsey) is on set. Well, at least some facsimile of Garber is on set, to say the least. Confused? It'll all make sense in a minute…bleedingcool.com
