Best Bucs Camp Quotes Of The Day – 8-9

The Bucs knew what they were getting when they traded for Jason Pierre-Paul back in March of 2018 and so far, he hasn’t disappointed. At all. Pierre-Paul made an immediate impact that year and has continued success since. He ended the Bucs’ 13-season drought of pass rushers without double-digit sacks and he has the most sacks out of any Buccaneer over the last three seasons. JPP is even tied for the eighth-most sacks in the NFL over that same span.