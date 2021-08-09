Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Best Bucs Camp Quotes Of The Day – 8-9

Pewter Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some of the best Bucs quotes following their team’s training camp practice on Monday, August 9 at the AdventHealth Training Center. “Really good practice defensively today. I thought it was one of our best start-to-finish practices defensively, and probably the worst offensive practice we’ve had in three years. Kind of a pattern of behavior now: after a day off, our offense just stinks. They’ve got to break that habit. Defensively, they answered the bell. They came out and dominated the entire practice. It was good to see.”

www.pewterreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Antonio Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State University#American Football#The Hall Of Fame#Steelers#Wr Jaelon Darden#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Pewterreport Com#Sr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPewter Report

Arians: Bucs DT Vea Needs To Shed Weight

Bucs DT Vita Vea is always going to be one of the biggest human beings on a football field. At nearly 350 pounds, Vea can look lethargic at times when he’s moving – until the whistle blows. Then he’s a whirlwind of devastating power and shocking agility for a mega-sized defensive tackle.
NFLPewter Report

Bucs Camp Insider 8-1: Bucs Air It Out Deep

The Headline From Camp Today: Bucs Have An Air Raid Down The Field. The Bucs donned full pads for the second straight day on Sunday at the AdventHealth Training Center. Whether it was planned this way or that’s how it unfolded, the Bucs were continuously taking shots down the field in practice – and connecting.
NFLbucsreport.com

2021 Bucs Training Camp: 10 Takeaways From Day Six

Per Bruce Arians, the Bucs stepped it up on Day Six of training camp after a shameful Day Five showing. It was the first day of pads, so the players were flying around the intensity was cranked up a notch. Pads are a big deal. They separate the men from...
NFLbuccaneers.com

Bucs Pivot to 'Young Player Development Day' in Camp

A second day of heavy rain forced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to hold another training camp practice inside their indoor facility on Tuesday, but that might have been a blessing in disguise. The big advantage to practicing indoors is obvious: It's a controlled and far more enjoyable climate. It's a...
NFLPewter Report

Arians: Bucs Tight End Has “Regressed” As A Blocker

A day after Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said that tight end O.J. Howard needs to do a better job of catching the ball in practice, he set his sights on another tight end for his lack of blocking prowess. After Tuesday’s practice at the AdventHealth Training Center, Arians called out third-year tight end Tanner Hudson for his blocking – or lack thereof.
NFLPewter Report

Arians Decides On Starters’ Playing Time For Preseason Games

With the NFL shortening their preseason to three games, managing when to play a team’s starters for live in-game reps will be different than in past years. Bruce Arians said on Monday that all of the starters on the Bucs roster will be playing when the team opens the preseason on Saturday, August 14, at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFLPewter Report

Bucs Monday Mailbag: Can Tryon Emerge As A Starter? Is Succop In Trouble?

The Pewter Report staff answers your questions from the @PewterReport Twitter account each week in the Bucs Monday Mailbag Submit your question to the Bucs Monday Mailbag each week via Twitter using the hashtag #PRMailbag. Here are the questions we chose for this week’s edition of the Pewter Report Bucs Monday Mailbag.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Byron Leftwich Away From Buccaneers for Personal Reasons

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was not at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training facility for practice on Wednesday, as the team prepares to open its preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday at 7:30 P.M. Head coach Bruce Arians shared that Leftwich is away due to personal reasons and that the...
NFLbucsreport.com

Five Bucs To Watch Against The Bengals On Saturday Night

Yes, it’s the first preseason game of the year, but it’s really hard to refrain from feeling excited about Saturday’s matchup between the Bucs and the Bengals. Bruce Arians recently said that “everyone will play” against the Bengals, but we know the starters will see limited action. Therefore, this week’s Bucs To Watch will consist of the backups, third-stringers, etc..
NFLbucsreport.com

Jason Pierre-Paul Is Set To Have His Best Season With The Bucs

The Bucs knew what they were getting when they traded for Jason Pierre-Paul back in March of 2018 and so far, he hasn’t disappointed. At all. Pierre-Paul made an immediate impact that year and has continued success since. He ended the Bucs’ 13-season drought of pass rushers without double-digit sacks and he has the most sacks out of any Buccaneer over the last three seasons. JPP is even tied for the eighth-most sacks in the NFL over that same span.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Bucs HC Bruce Arians says DT Vita Vea‘s weight is close, but not exactly where the team wants it to be. “He looks good,” Arians said, via PewterReport. “He’s almost got his weight where it needs to be. We had a nice target date of next Saturday, so I think he’ll hit it.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees received calls from Saints teammates over his Colin Kaepernick stance

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.
NFLhypebeast.com

Take A Closer Look at Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV Ring

Last night’s ring ceremony at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa, Florida saw the players, coaches, and staff of Tampa Bay Buccaneers receive their NFL Super Bowl LV championship rings. Fans were quick to comment on the massive, diamond-encrusted rings when the legendary Tom Brady along with Leonard Fournette...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...

Comments / 0

Community Policy