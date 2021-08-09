Best Bucs Camp Quotes Of The Day – 8-9
Here are some of the best Bucs quotes following their team’s training camp practice on Monday, August 9 at the AdventHealth Training Center. “Really good practice defensively today. I thought it was one of our best start-to-finish practices defensively, and probably the worst offensive practice we’ve had in three years. Kind of a pattern of behavior now: after a day off, our offense just stinks. They’ve got to break that habit. Defensively, they answered the bell. They came out and dominated the entire practice. It was good to see.”www.pewterreport.com
