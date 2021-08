The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) Good morning, and thank you for joining us for The Middleby Second Quarter Conference Call. With us today from management are Tim FitzGerald, Chief Executive Officer; Bryan Mittelman, Chief Financial Officer; Steve Spittle, Chief Commercial Officer; and James Pool, Chief Technology and Operations Officer. We will begin today with opening comments from management, then open up the call for questions. Directions on how to get in the queue will be given at that time.