ALIT - Free Report) released its first quarterly results as a public company, and it did not disappoint. Despite only growing its topline by 4% this past quarter, its operating income increased 211%, its cloud-based booking explode by 287%, and management raised full-year guidance. ALIT is up over 6% in today's post-earnings price action, having already rallied 22% in the past two weeks of trading. This stock still has a lot more room to run at this heavily discounted price as a slew of analysts initiate coverage of this newly public equity.