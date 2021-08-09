City of Goleta to Implement Vaccine or Testing Requirement for its Employees

As the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread throughout Santa Barbara County and the world, the City of Goleta is implementing a vaccine or testing requirement for all City employees. The goal is to protect the health and safety of the City of Goleta workplaces and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community. Employees will either need to provide proof of vaccination or provide a negative COVID test result weekly. The details of the program are being finalized and will likely reflect similar policies developed by other local employers.