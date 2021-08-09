Cancel
NHL

Long-time Penguins radio announcer Mike Lange retires

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Mike Lange is stepping away from the booth. Lange announced his retirement from radio play-by-play duties on Monday but the 73-year-old Hall of Famer will remain part of the team’s radio network by adding commentary and voice work on a limited basis. Lange missed the majority of the past season during the pandemic while awaiting the COVID-19 vaccine. He returned to the booth to call two regular-season and two home playoff games.

Mike Lange
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHLPensBurgh

Hockey world mourns passing of former Penguin GM Tony Esposito

The hockey world mourned the passing of Hall of Famer and legendary figure Tony Esposito on Tuesday. Esposito is best known for being one of the top goalies in the NHL during the 1970s, when he won multiple Vezina trophies with the Chicago Blackhawks. Later on, he was instrumental in starting the ownership for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the early 1990’s.
NHLinsidepittsburghsports.com

Latest Pens Buzz: Penguins’ Brass having difficult time in improving the roster?

Penguins GM Ron Hextall admitted on Wednesday he was “surprised” with some of the prices from day one of the Free Agency Frenzy. Any small chance of the Penguins making a bold move on Wednesday was going to be for winger Brandon Saad, but the Penguins bowed out of the mix very early into the day and never made a official offer Want the Full Story? Get "Inside Access"
NHLPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins Hall-Of-Fame Broadcaster Mike Lange Retires

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins’ icon and Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Lange is hanging up his headset. The Penguins made the official announcement Monday morning on Twitter: You always made us “Smile Like a Butcher’s Dog.” pic.twitter.com/Hx0ZesS5yC — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 9, 2021 Lange, 73, has been doing play-by-play for the Penguins for 46 years. His voice and his trademark phrases are beloved by fans. Last season, Lange stepped back from the broadcasting booth significantly as a precaution from the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned at the end of the season to call two regular season home games, along with Games...
NHLwisr680.com

Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese, a restricted free agent, elected for salary arbitration. The National Hockey League Players’ Association announced Aston-Reese was one of 17 players to do so Sunday. Aston-Reese, 26, recently completed a two-year contract that carried a salary cap hit of $1 million. Last season, Aston-Reese appeared...
NHLinsideradio.com

Mike Lange

Pittsburgh Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Mike Lange will not return to the radio booth next season, but will remain a part of the Penguins Radio Network. Lange, who is 73, missed the majority of the past season, while awaiting the COVID-19 vaccine. “As many of you know, I have been...
NHLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ron Cook: To Doc Emrick, retiring legend Mike Lange will be ‘a Pittsburgher’ forever

Doc Emrick and Mike Lange are the two greatest hockey announcers I’ve ever known. Emrick, a remarkable nine-time national Emmy winner, was known across North America as the voice of the NHL before his retirement in October 2020 after 40 seasons. Lange is and always will be nothing less than a Pittsburgh legend, right there with Bob Prince and Myron Cope.
NHLPosted by
Tribune-Review

Mike Lange leaving Penguins broadcast booth

Hockey nights in Pittsburgh will never be the same. After 46 years in the broadcast booth, the legendary Mike Lange has called his last Penguins game. The team announced Monday that Lange, 73, will not return to play-by-play duties when the season begins in the fall. Lange will continue to provide commentary and voiceover work on the team’s radio network.
NHLPensBurgh

A Sad Day for Hockey: Mike Lange stepping out of broadcast booth

Words like “legendary” and “icon” are very over-used in this day and age, but there is no doubt that Mike Lange is truly legendary and iconic in a very real meaning of the words. The fixture and soundtrack to the Penguins has announced his retirement from his play-by-play duties, after calling Penguin games for 46 years.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Free Agency: 5 Available Two-Way Deals or Cheap Contracts Who Could Help

The slumbering Pittsburgh Penguins offseason is running out of sleepy adjectives. From methodical, conservative, to patient and cap-strapped inactivity, the Penguins haven’t added a player since July 28, though they re-signed Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year deal. The lineup still has an opening on the right-side defense unless depth defensemen Chad Ruhwedel and Mark Friedman are lineup regulars for the first time in their careers.
NHLPensBurgh

Predicting the Top Five Scorers for the Penguins 2021-2022

Do you know what this list is: Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, Kris Letang, Bryan Rust, Jared McCann? Probably so if you read the title, it’s the order of the top five point scorers for the Penguins in 2020-21. As the summer winds on, what better way than to think about...
NHLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Mike Lange may have left the building, but his legacy lives on

When I was a kid growing up in Latrobe, my parents had a rule. My brother, Vince, and I were allowed to watch the first period of the Penguins game on TV. Then, we had to go to bed. Begrudgingly, we’d trudge upstairs to our room. I’d climb the ladder to the top bunk as my brother flipped on my grandfather’s 1960s-style Zenith tabletop radio.
NHLPosted by
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: ‘Only God will Judge’ Jagr, the 5 Untraded Best

Pittsburgh Penguins great and future hall of famer Jaromir Jagr knows his game is not even remotely close to what it used to be when he dazzled fans at The Igloo. After 1,733 games and 24 seasons in the NHL, plus 407 more games in the KHL, and Czech and Czech 2 leagues, the two-time Stanley Cup Champion is hanging on by a thread and playing for a legacy. The value of the Pittsburgh Penguins is climbing, while the value of the Vegas Golden Knight could drop like a stone. Evander Kane is in the NHL trade rumors and we look at the top players whose trade rumors fell through.
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL Player’s Wife Broke The News That He Was Traded

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The news took the NFL world by surprise as there were no previous reports of the teams discussing a potential trade. How the news came out, though, may have been even more of a surprise.
NHLSports Illustrated

Top 100 Goalies of All Time: No. 17 — Tony Esposito

Tony Esposito grew up old-school when it came to hockey. As a youth in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., he got to see one game a week on TV: Hockey Night in Canada with Foster Hewitt on Saturday night. By the age of 12, he began to notice something. “I was watching the goalies,” he said. “The guy would shoot from the blueline and the goalies would be standing up. How did they see through all the players in front of them?”
NHLNBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Remembering Tony Esposito; Bylsma joins AHL Charlotte

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • “With his butterfly stance, his choice of No. 35 (unusual for a goalie of the time) and his famous quirks and quips, Tony Esposito became synonymous with the Chicago Blackhawks and one of the iconic heroes of Team Canada ’72.” [Ottawa Citizen]
NHLchatsports.com

NHL: Is it time for Joe Thornton and Eric Staal to hang up the skates?

Two of the game’s great players are still unsigned well after the opening of Free Agency almost two weeks ago. Both Joe Thornton and Eric Staal have a combined 40 years of NHL experience between them, and are well into the backend of their respective careers. One has to ask,...
Indianapolis, INAwful Announcing

Long-time IndyCar and NASCAR announcer and “Voice of the 500” Bob Jenkins passes away at 73

The racing world has lost a prominent figure. Bob Jenkins anchored NASCAR on ESPN from 1979-2000 and called countless NASCAR, IndyCar, F1 and other races for them through 2003, then spent time as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway PA announcer, worked for NBC and Versus/NBCSN, then returned to the IMS PA role full-time from 2013-20. Jenkins passed away Monday following an eight-month battle with brain cancer, which saw him reducing his workload this year. Here’s more on him from Dana Hunsinger Benbow at The Indianapolis Star:

