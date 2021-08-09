Cancel
MLB

Nice catch: Dodgers ballgirl stops fan who ran onto field

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
LOS ANGELES — A fan evaded security as he ran onto the field during the Sunday game between the Dodgers and the Angels and was eventually stopped by a well-timed tackle by the Dodgers ball girl.

Video shows a man zigzagging across the outfield, high-stepping security guards and out-running others, KABC reported.

As the man rushes toward the barrier along the first baseline, the Dodgers ball girl is seen preparing to make contact. She then flips the man over the low wall. The man’s name was not released.

The Dodgers ended up winning the game 8-2.

