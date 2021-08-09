Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

WD_BLACK SN 750 SE NVMe SSD Bundle Now Gives You a Battlefield 2042 Game Code [Starting From $99.99]

By Omar Sohail
wccftech.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to give your PC a massive performance boost and enjoy an upcoming AAA game at the same time? If yes, then this deal is definitely calling your name because the WD_BLACK SN 750 SE SSD starts from $99.99 and gives you a Battlefield 2042 game code at the same time. The aforementioned price is available on Amazon for the 500GB PCIe NVMe SSD but if you want more storage, you can opt for the 1TB variant for $149.99 at the same place.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ssd#Pc Game#Se Ssd#Tb#Battlefield 2042#Ea#Western Digital#3600mb S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Retailpsu.com

PS5 Compatible SSD WD_BLACK SN850 Announced By Western Digital

Western Digital has announced its own brand of PS5 compatible SSDs in the shape of WD_BLACK SN850, following on from Seagate’s FireCuda 530 reveal earlier this week. Speaking with VGC, a spokesperson for Western Digital commented:. Based on Sony‘s published requirements, we can confirm our WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD with...
Retailiclarified.com

Samsung T7 Portable SSD (500GB) On Sale for $69.99 [Deal]

The Samsung T7 portable SSD (500GB) is on sale today for $69.99 at Amazon.com. That's $30 off its retail price of $99.99. The light, pocket-sized Portable SSD T7 delivers fast speeds with easy and reliable data storage for transfering large files. Whether you're storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 gives you speed and durability in a palm-sized package. Introducing the new standard in external storage, available in three capacities to suit your needs: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB.
Video GamesEngadget

The Morning After: You can now upgrade your PS5's SSD, if you meet all the criteria

Yes, you can finally upgrade your SSD storage on the PS5 — a console that already demands pretty huge game file sizes. It’s a whole lot more complicated than plugging in a USB drive, however. First up, you have to be a PS5 beta user in the US, Canada and parts of Europe. Then, you need a PCIe Gen4 SSD for read speeds of 5,500MB/s or higher — there are options from Samsung, Western Digital and Seagate.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Battlefield 5 is now available for free on Amazon Prime Gaming

Amazon Prime Gaming is currently offering Battlefield 5 for free. From today and until October 1st, Prime members can grab its Standard Edition. Once you grab the game, you’ll keep it yours forever, and can play it whenever you want. As the game’s description reads:. “Battlefield V delivers the most...
ShoppingPosted by
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Tempo’s Promo Code Deal Gets You $400 Off Its Best-Selling Bundles

Now that you’ve ordered meat to grill and cleaned up your cooler for the summer, it’s time to treat yourself. One of our favorite home fitness systems just got a big discount this week, thanks to a new promo code. Right now, use promo code SUMMERGAINS to snag a $400 discount on any of the Tempo bundles, the top-rated fitness system that lets you stream workout classes at home. This is one of the only times we’ve seen Tempo’s systems go on sale this year; the popular fitness mirror-style workout system almost never gets a markdown, as it’s consistently a best-seller. But,...
Video Games9to5Google

Best medieval games you can play in the cloud with NVIDIA GeForce NOW [Video]

To celebrate the launch of the long-awaited sequel to classic RPG King’s Bounty II which will be available to stream on NVIDIA GeForce NOW from August 24, we’re looking at some of the best medieval games playable on the cloud gaming service to help keep you occupied until then — even if you don’t have access to a high-end gaming PC.
Computersrockpapershotgun.com

WD's great value SN550 NVMe SSD is down to £175 for 2TB

The WD Blue SN550 is one of our favourite SSDs, and holds our current slot for the 'best budget NVMe SSD'. That's an important category too, as it offers a taste of the incredible speed offered by NVMe SSDs while costly just a fraction more than substantially slower SATA SSDs. Today, the largest capacity SN550 WD make, the 2TB model, is down to £175, around £50 cheaper than it's been for the last month and only a few pounds over an all-time low price.
Video GamesGamespot

Battlefield 2042 Technical Test Starts Next Week, Invites Going Out Now

Battlefield 2042's first technical test will begin next week, with email invites detailing how to join the playtest going out now for select players. The test will run August 12-16, and will span specific three-hour windows each day. The test is under a non-disclosure agreement, unlike Halo Infinite's recent technical...
Computersnotebookcheck.net

Deal | WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD prices slashed by up to US$100

Western Digital has revised the prices for its “irrationally fast” WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSDs since Mark Cerny announced he had chosen this particular model for expanding the storage of his own personal PlayStation 5 console. WD has discounted all three of its SN850 drives, with or without heatsink, making them a very attractive purchase prospect for PS5 owners.
Video GamesNME

EA says you should think of ‘Battlefield’ as a service from now on

It’s becoming a very normal thing to do but the yearly release schedule for many game series is starting to get phased out. With all that’s been announced for ‘Battlefield 2042’ recently, maybe fans will have seen this coming, but EA is suggesting that ‘Battlefield’ should be thought about as a service.
Computersrockpapershotgun.com

Crucial's 1TB NVMe SSD is stupidly cheap right now: £60

Crucial's P2 NVMe SSD is a great value drive, offering up to 2400MB/s speeds - while costing only a little more as SATA SSDs that are nearly five times slower. Normally, the P2 costs around £90 or £100, but today someone at Ebuyer got a bit excited and dropped their price to £60. Amazon matched the price, and now you can pick up the drive from either retailer at an absolutely wild total. I'm buying one, and I don't even need it - it's just too good of a deal to pass up!
Video Gameswashingtonnewsday.com

Technical Test for ‘Battlefield 2042′: How to Apply, Release Date [Details].

Technical Test for ‘Battlefield 2042′: How to Apply, Release Date [Details]. The Technical Playtest for “Battlefield 2042” is set to begin next week, but unlike beta tests, this one will be an essentially exclusive opportunity for a chosen few to try the game. Those interested in participating in the technical playtest should consult this guide, which also contains important information about the next game testing activities.
Video Gameswccftech.com

NVIDIA Game Ready Driver for Naraka: Bladepoint and Back 4 Blood Released

NVIDIA's latest GeForce Game Ready Driver is going to deliver day-0 support for Naraka: Bladepoint and the Back 4 Blood Open Beta, both of which are enhanced with NVIDIA DLSS. The driver will also offer support for Psychonauts 2. Also, a myriad of other titles will now support NVIDIAs GeForce Experience's one-click optimal settings.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Online System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5 / AMD Ryzen 5 (or better) Graphics: GeForce 1050Ti / AMD RX570 with 3Gb memory (or better) Processor: Intel Core i5-8600 6-Core 3.1GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600. Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060. RAM: 16 GB. HDD: 7 GB. DirectX...
ElectronicsT3.com

WD Black P10 review: great value HDD storage for gamers

The WD Black P10 has to be of interest if you're in the market for one of the best external hard drives at the moment: it offers up to 5TB of capacity (though our review unit only packed in 2TB), plenty of rugged style, and some impressive performance specs too.
ElectronicsIGN

Daily Deals: The WD Black SN850 1TB M.2 SSD, the Best PS5 Console Storage Upgrade Option, Is Back in Stock

If you're looking to upgrade your PS5 console's internal storage, then you're in luck. The WD SN850 M.2 SSD complete with a low-profile heatsink is back in stock from Western Digital direct. It's the most recommended SSD option for the PS5, but it has also been sold out everywhere for a while. It's currently back in stock at Western Digital, but probably only for a short while. In other deal news, Dell has dropped the price on the Alienware Aurora RTX 3060 equipped gaming PC to $1099. That's the lowest price we've seen, and not even other prebuilt gaming PC brands can match the price. These deals and more below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy