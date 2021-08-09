Cancel
Machine Gun Kelly Announces New Album Title in Most Machine Gun Kelly Way Possible

Machine Gun Kelly added to his already impressive collection of tats Monday when he announced his next album’s title via matching ink with frequent collaborator Travis Barker . The duo showed off their new tattoos — reading Born With Horns — on Instagram, sneering and flexing all the while.

Barker is the record’s executive producer; Born With Horns marks Kelly’s sixth studio album and follows 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall , also produced by Barker.

The Blink-182 drummer has found new life over the past few years by collaborating with younger artists, including Willow Smith, Trippie Redd, and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee.

“Travis showed me the art of not overthinking,” MGK previously told Rolling Stone . “There were times I’d walk in, we would plug in instruments, and whatever came out while we were playing would be the song. But then he also showed me that you can completely scrap a whole song, right when you think it’s done, and do it over until it becomes everything it should be. He would answer the phone at 5 a.m. if I called. The studio sessions became cathartic. There was no censorship. He encouraged the raw emotion to come out.”

