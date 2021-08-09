Bring your favorite fandom to every room in your home with these sci-fi finds from Amazon

Any sci-fi geek knows that gathering merch can be an integral part of the fandom experience. Whether it's collecting figurines, graphic tees, or every book related to your favorite franchise, merch is a common way for sci-fi geeks to make their fandom loyalties and affinities for galaxies beyond their own known. To help you geek out your space, we've rounded up some of the best sci-fi home items available on Amazon. Some are purely decorative, while others you may find yourself using every day thanks to their functionality. Either way, these sci-home picks will bring the fun of geek culture to your home.