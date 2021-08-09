Andy Murray replaces Stan Wawrinka in U.S. Open field

Andy Murray. Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Stan Wawrinka is still recovering from foot surgery and is unable to play in the upcoming U.S. Open that begins Aug. 30 in New York City.

A familiar name is taking his place.

According to The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), former world No. 1 Andy Murray has gained a direct entry into the U.S. Open field. The three-time Grand Slam title winner tasted victory at the U.S. Open in 2012 but has undergone multiple hip surgeries in recent years and dealt with a "freak" groin injury this past spring. A strained right quadriceps took Murray out of the singles competition at the Tokyo Olympics, but he and partner Joe Salisbury made it to the quarterfinals of the doubles competition.

Wawrinka, meanwhile, has not competed since March and had surgery on his left foot in the second half of that month. It was originally hoped he would only be out "a few weeks," but that wasn't to be for the 36-year-old.

Wawrinka has played in only six competitive matches this season.