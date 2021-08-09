Galvin seeks $3.7M for infrastructure fixes

WOBURN - The City Council referred to its Finance Committee the latest $3.7 million capital improvements budget for FY’22 submitted by Mayor Scott Galvin. According to Galvin, all of the items in this year’s so-called “pay-as-you-go” capital plan were listed within a five-year capital improvement budget that was first submitted to the council in 2019. That broader plan, which includes some maintenance and big-ticket infrastructure projects that are or will be funded through grants and other revenue sources, breaks down some $88.5 million worth of outstanding capital projects across the city.